Danakali (LON:DNK) Trading 4,551.2% Higher

Danakali Limited (LON:DNK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4,551.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.50 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.25). 1,704 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 16.63. The company has a market cap of £73.67 million and a P/E ratio of -18.18.
Danakali Company Profile (LON:DNK)
