Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 108.4% in April

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 72,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited researches and develops, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers trastuzumab deruxtecan, an anti-cancer agent and anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate; mirogabalin for pain treatment; teneligliptin/canagliflozin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; lacosamide anti-epileptic agent; prasugrel, an antiplatelet agent; denosumab for osteoporosis and bone disorders; teneligliptin for type 2 diabetes mellitus treatment; edoxaban, an anticoagulant; esomeprazole for ulcer treatment; memantine for treating Alzheimer's disease; and laninamivir for anti-influenza treatment.

