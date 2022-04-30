Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Short Interest Up 108.4% in April

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 108.4% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNKY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 72,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,955. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.49. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $29.09.
Daiichi Sankyo Company Profile (Get Rating)
