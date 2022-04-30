DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.35 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.36.

Shares of BC stock opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day moving average is $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 19.04%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

