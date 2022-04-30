Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading Down 6.4%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. 230,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 378,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.71.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$3.75 target price on Cypress Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$228.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.33.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

