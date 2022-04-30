Curtis Advisory Group LLC Sells 15,087 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,087 shares during the quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 619,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,838 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 73,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,786. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.51.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.