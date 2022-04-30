Curtis Advisory Group LLC Makes New $594,000 Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 876,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,575,000 after buying an additional 140,915 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of FBND traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 407,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,371. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.78 and a one year high of $53.97.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.