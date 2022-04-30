Curtis Advisory Group LLC Lowers Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,817,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,222,658. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.10. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

