CUMROCKET CRYPTO Market Capitalization Achieves $110.75 Million (CUMMIES)

CUMROCKET CRYPTO (CUMMIES) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. CUMROCKET CRYPTO has a market cap of $110.75 million and $3.02 million worth of CUMROCKET CRYPTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CUMROCKET CRYPTO has traded flat against the dollar. One CUMROCKET CRYPTO coin can now be bought for $0.0785 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00041755 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.51 or 0.07317096 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00059580 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CUMROCKET CRYPTO

CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s total supply is 1,410,659,380 coins. CUMROCKET CRYPTO’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

CUMROCKET CRYPTO Coin Trading

