CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Announces Earnings Results

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart updated its Q2 guidance to $0.59-0.60 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.37-2.42 EPS.

Shares of CUBE traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.51. 3,991,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,551. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $40.69 and a 12 month high of $57.34.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 625,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,625,000 after purchasing an additional 128,002 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 344,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.