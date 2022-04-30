CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives $53.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get CS Disco alerts:

LAW stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.71. 258,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,578. CS Disco has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.05.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. CS Disco’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,773.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $501,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,192,111.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,684 shares of company stock worth $1,769,633 in the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.