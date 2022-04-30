CryptoTycoon Price Down 15.8% This Week (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, CryptoTycoon has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for $4.06 or 0.00010510 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $590,045.48 and approximately $145,921.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00031248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00100811 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CTT is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 895,385 coins and its circulating supply is 145,403 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTycoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars.

