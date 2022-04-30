Crust Price Tops $42.40 (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Crust has a market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

