Crown (NYSE:CCK) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Mizuho

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Crown from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.83.

Crown stock opened at $110.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.80. Crown has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 38.16%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.69%.

In other news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Crown by 10.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $276,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $267,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Crown by 47.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

