Critical Analysis: PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR) versus NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

PASSUR Aerospace (OTCMKTS:PSSR – Get Rating) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and NextNav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PASSUR Aerospace -7.91% -0.83% -11.04% NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11%

PASSUR Aerospace has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNav has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PASSUR Aerospace and NextNav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PASSUR Aerospace $6.16 million 0.50 $90,000.00 $0.03 13.34 NextNav $760,000.00 791.49 -$144.67 million N/A N/A

PASSUR Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than NextNav.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PASSUR Aerospace and NextNav, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PASSUR Aerospace 0 0 0 0 N/A NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00

NextNav has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 156.82%. Given NextNav’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextNav is more favorable than PASSUR Aerospace.

Summary

NextNav beats PASSUR Aerospace on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PASSUR Aerospace Company Profile (Get Rating)

PASSUR Aerospace, Inc., a business intelligence company, provides predictive analytics and decision support technology for the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's products, include ARiVAT EMPO, a dynamic gate-to-gate global flight tracking; ARiVA AWARE that provides continuous forecasts and alerts to achieve the most efficient execution of the daily operation; and ARiVA WORKFLOW, an integrated communication and collaboration on shared workflow platform to maximize use of existing assets and capacity. Its products also comprise ARiVA INTEL Data, a reporting and analytical tool that enable insights into operational performance to drive continuous improvement; ARIVA BIZAV, a complete set of tools to help forecast and manage the operation; ARIVA LFM, which ensures various landing fees and related charges are being fully and accurately captured and billed; and ARiVA STRATEGY that integrates commercial strategies and operational priorities. It serves airlines and airports. PASSUR Aerospace, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

