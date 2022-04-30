Cream Finance Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $22.96 million and $3.72 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cream Finance has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $37.25 or 0.00097228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00030205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00101141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.