Cowen Raises Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $116.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.21.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $111.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $116.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.