Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Lowered by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $603.00 to $634.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.43.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $2,712,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,904,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $30.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $531.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,964,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,927. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $235.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $371.11 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

