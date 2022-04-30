Convex Finance Price Reaches $24.86 (CVX)

Convex Finance (CVX) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for $24.86 or 0.00064340 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $13.42 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00042068 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.79 or 0.07265505 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00057522 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 89,206,245 coins and its circulating supply is 60,145,702 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Convex Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Convex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

