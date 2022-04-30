Comparing SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) & AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG)

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Rating) and AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.8% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SOHO China and AFC Gamma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma $38.14 million 8.29 $21.00 million $1.43 11.20

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than SOHO China.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SOHO China and AFC Gamma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A AFC Gamma 0 1 4 0 2.80

AFC Gamma has a consensus price target of $26.80, indicating a potential upside of 67.40%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than SOHO China.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and AFC Gamma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A AFC Gamma 55.06% 9.56% 7.78%

Summary

AFC Gamma beats SOHO China on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China (Get Rating)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. It also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

