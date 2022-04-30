Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target Increased to €90.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €87.00 ($93.55) to €90.00 ($96.77) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CODYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cheuvreux upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($64.52) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($83.87) to €76.00 ($81.72) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $11.61 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.19.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

