Coin98 (C98) Price Down 11.8% This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. One Coin98 coin can currently be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $243.46 million and $58.38 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00008864 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.