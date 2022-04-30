Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.
COHU traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 484,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,496. Cohu has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.
In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.
About Cohu
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.
