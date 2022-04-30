Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

COHU traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.56. 484,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,496. Cohu has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on COHU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

