Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives $92.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,149 shares of company stock worth $1,434,568. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 70,441 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 331,340 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTSH traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.90. 4,299,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,912. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

