Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) PT Raised to $72.00

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) had its target price increased by HSBC from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of KO stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.43.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $1,575,426.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock worth $34,831,706 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

