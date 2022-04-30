Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $280.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.65. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Coca-Cola will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.88%.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total transaction of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 35,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $2,298,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,562.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $34,831,706. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $2,222,027,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,263,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,443,000 after buying an additional 12,694,169 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after buying an additional 6,021,673 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

