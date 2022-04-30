CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

CNX traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.55. 3,304,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,674. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 132,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 478.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,251 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 191,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

