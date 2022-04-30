ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRO opened at $0.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ClearOne by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 641,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 245,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the third quarter valued at $851,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

