Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

NASDAQ CLFD traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $58.23. 315,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,993. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a market cap of $801.36 million, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.21.

Get Clearfield alerts:

CLFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.84 per share, for a total transaction of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,830,000 after buying an additional 55,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Clearfield by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Clearfield by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after purchasing an additional 51,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Clearfield by 865.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 43,969 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.