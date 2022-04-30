Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Receives $42.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.67.

CLFD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Clearfield alerts:

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $123,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Clearfield by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,830,000 after buying an additional 55,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 346,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,260,000 after purchasing an additional 154,595 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,504,000 after purchasing an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,409,000. 51.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLFD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.23. The stock had a trading volume of 316,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,505. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $86.71. The firm has a market cap of $801.24 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.60 and its 200 day moving average is $63.21.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Clearfield had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearfield will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.