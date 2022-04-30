CL King Raises Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Price Target to $132.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CL King from $128.00 to $132.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI opened at $98.31 on Wednesday. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $113.39.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.20%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,937,000 after buying an additional 82,806 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,513,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Robert Half International by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Robert Half International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.