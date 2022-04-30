Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Posts Earnings Results

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

NASDAQ CIVB traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. 44,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,911. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $25.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $310.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 102.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 55.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

