Cineworld Group (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Trading 6.9% Higher

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF – Get Rating) traded up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. 1,450 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 55,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 50 ($0.64) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

