Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.

Shares of CINF traded down $13.34 on Friday, reaching $122.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average of $123.09. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,677,000 after acquiring an additional 33,880 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 374,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,625,000 after acquiring an additional 29,803 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 575.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,588 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 415.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

