Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS.
Shares of CINF traded down $13.34 on Friday, reaching $122.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.33 and a 200 day moving average of $123.09. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $108.88 and a twelve month high of $143.22.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.80.
Cincinnati Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.
