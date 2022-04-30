CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 25,374 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,374 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $132.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average of $128.52.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 107.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

