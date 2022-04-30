Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $6.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $202.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,218. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.13. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,767,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 2,165.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 82,293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

