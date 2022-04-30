Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Increased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 8.9% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 134.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,176,000 after buying an additional 30,342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 31.9% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Chubb by 17.6% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

Chubb stock traded down $4.72 on Friday, hitting $206.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,805. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.80. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

