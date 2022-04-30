Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$3.84 and last traded at C$3.86. 366,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 649,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.30 to C$4.65 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$619.34 million and a PE ratio of -32.17.

Chorus Aviation ( TSE:CHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$346.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$280.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR)

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.