ChessCoin Price Hits $0.0328 on Exchanges (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. ChessCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $711.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChessCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,473.89 or 1.79869999 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

ChessCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

