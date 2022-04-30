Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) will report ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($3.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

CMPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.38. The stock had a trading volume of 380,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,903. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.66. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $224.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

In other Checkmate Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 62,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $645,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,125,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,444,143.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 27,668 shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $287,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,060,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,799,031.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 608,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,970 in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPIGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naïve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

