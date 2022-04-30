Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $727.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $727.77.
CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.
CHTR stock traded down $33.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $428.49. 4,820,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $415.01 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.10. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94.
In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Charter Communications (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
