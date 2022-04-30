Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Receives $727.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $727.77.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

CHTR stock traded down $33.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $428.49. 4,820,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $415.01 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $614.10. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

