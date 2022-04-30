Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.35-6.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.725-1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion.

Chart Industries stock traded up $13.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,510. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 1.61.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $354.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chart Industries from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $1,249,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 433.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

