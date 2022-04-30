Change Healthcare’s (CHNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $25.75 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Change Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.05.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.24. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $23.99.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $866.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.59 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare (Get Rating)

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.