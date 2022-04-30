C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $183.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.49.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.02%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

