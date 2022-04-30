CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 400 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 350,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,360,000 after purchasing an additional 48,483 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,076,935. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $116.07.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

