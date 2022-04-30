CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 19,851 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

Shares of SOFI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.12. 33,422,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,793,304. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $13.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.85) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Micah Heavener sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $40,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

