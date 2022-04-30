CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 303,506 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,315,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,593,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,639,000 after purchasing an additional 82,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.25.

NYSE SCHW traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $66.33. The company had a trading volume of 7,744,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,110,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.62 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $65.73 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and sold 574,625 shares valued at $51,649,366. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

