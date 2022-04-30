CENTRAL TRUST Co Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 1,053,988 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,069. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

