CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in CACI International were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of CACI International by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.30. 204,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.79. CACI International Inc has a 12 month low of $238.29 and a 12 month high of $313.52.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 6.71%. CACI International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

CACI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

In other news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $245.92 per share, for a total transaction of $273,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CACI International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.