CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 101.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,924 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $12,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308,635 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,425,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,201,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,107 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 15,391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,107,255,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,386,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $939,236,000 after acquiring an additional 123,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded down $2.35 on Friday, reaching $73.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,886. The company has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.30%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

