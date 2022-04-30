CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,026.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $130,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 963.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,785,000 after purchasing an additional 944,931 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,971,000 after purchasing an additional 529,340 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 411,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,423,000 after acquiring an additional 399,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,663,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,204,000 after acquiring an additional 365,282 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $7.89 on Friday, hitting $206.88. 7,326,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,959,633. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $206.71 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

